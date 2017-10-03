AlDub nanalong Most Admired loveteam sa 9th Comguild Awards; Alden Most Loved Endorser By Jun Nardo Bandera

TINANGHAL si Alden Richards bilang Most Loved Teen Endorser habang ang loveteam nila ni Maine Mendoza ang hinirang na Advertiser’s Most Admired Loveteam sa katatapos na 9th Comguild Awards na ginanap last Saturday sa Henry Lee Irwin Theater Ateneo de Manila University. Kahit na sinasabing lumamlam na ang career nina Alden at Maine, tuloy pa rin ang suporta at tiwala ng advertisers ng dalawa. Wala namang keber ang GMA Artists Center at Triple A Management sa obserbasyong ito ng haters ng dalawa dahil sila ang mas nakakaalam ng commitments ng AlDub. Wala mang regular TV series o balita kung kailan magsisimula ang bagong pelikulang gagawin, abang-abang naman ang fans ni Meng sa nalalapit na paglabas ng book ng Phenomenal Star ngayong buwang ito.

