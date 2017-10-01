Sharon sa late invitation ng Star Magic: Hindi ako plastik…na-hurt ako at nainsulto!



SUMABOG muli ang emosyon ni Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang social media account nu’ng Biyernes. May kinalaman ito sa last minute invitation na ipinadala sa kanya sa annual Star Magic Ball na ginanap kagabi.

Nasaktan at feeling nainsulto si Shawie sa ginawa sa kanya. Sa mga una niyang post sa Facebook at Twitter, nagpahayag pa siya ng, “Must be thrilling for everyone invited to the Star Magic Ball as they prepare for it this year.”

Nakarating ang invitation kay Sharon a day before the event. Kaya saad niya, hindi sila makakapunta ni Sen. Kiko Pangilinan dahil wala siyang gown na isusuot dahil gahol na sa oras.

Saad ng Megastar, “I have to admit I am a bit hurt and quite insulted. Guess the saying isn’t always true. I just wanted to be with my big family. But then again it’s just a ball. If it was a fundraiser, a trade show or whatever Shawie would have always been #1 on the list.

“And she ALWAYS gives with all her heart. Party time. Shawie absent? I am sorry. I am not plastic. And I KNOW my worth. I’m sure that is not lost on others either. And I will not go quietly into the night and put on a fake smile.

“Shawie must remember not everyone who says they love her, does. A lot do but not everyone. Even those who trusted the most. Sad but true. Not so naive anymore. I like to be surrounded by people who love, respect and value me. Who wouldn’t, right?

“My heart is sad…But then again, Megastardom of almost 40 years came, with at least 20 of those being the queen of queens in showbiz, lording it over everyone – and all without the hep of social media – or yes – having to attend any balls.

“Vicor and Viva (Daddy, Daddy Tito, Mama Mina, Boss Vic, Ate Baby Gil, may Sharonians, friends from the press, and other loving and helpful people) MADE me. I was ‘made’ before my beloved ABS-CBN pirated me from another station. And my star shone even brighter.

“So though am hurt, ‘tampororot’ – I love my Kapamilya. But my heart is wearing a band-aid on it now. End of issue.”

What else is new sa pagtrato kay Shawie? All form but no content naman ang mga dadalong artista sa ball na ‘yan, huh!