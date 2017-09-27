Diva Montelaba gustong pasampal kay Cherrie Gil Bandera

HAPPY naman ang Starstruck Avenger na si Diva Montelaba sa kanyang showbiz career ngayon. Nagpapasalamat siya sa GMA 7 dahil hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa rin siyang binibigyan ng magagandang proyekto. Kasama si Diva sa afternoon series na Haplos nina Rocco Nacino at Sanya Lopez, at maganda rin ang role niya rito bilang si Wendy. Nakachika namin ang Kapuso actress sa taping ng Haplos somewhere in Quezon City at dito nga niya nasabi sa amin na bukod sa mga projects niya sa GMA ay pangarap din niyang makagawa ng makabuluhang mga indie film. Enjoy na enjoy daw siya sa serye nilang Haplos dahil nalalaro niya ang kanyang karakter. Pero ang talagang nami-miss niya kapag wala siyang taping ay ang bonding ng production at ng cast. Parang pamilya na raw kasi ang turingan nila. Alam n’yo bang pangarap din ni Diva na makatrabaho uli si Cherrie Gil (nakasama niya sa Alyas Robin Hood 1) at gusto niya raw magpasampal sa award-winning actress. Napapanood pa rin ang Haplos sa GMA Afternoon Prime.

