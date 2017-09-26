Tumbok Karera Tips, September 26, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Kinagigiliwan/Warlock; TUMBOK – (4) Little Kitty; LONGSHOT – (3) Juliana’s Gold

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Aerial; TUMBOK – (6) Light And Shade; LONGSHOT – (1) Fireworks

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Paradise Creek; TUMBOK – (5) Pampangueno; LONGSHOT – (4) Skeena

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Rain Rain Go Away/Transgold; TUMBOK – (4) Skymarshall; LONGSHOT – (3) Security Empress

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Blue Plate / Humble Riches; TUMBOK – (6) Magic Square/Pursuitofhappiness; LONGSHOT – (1) Balicasag/Absoluteresistance

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Noble Run; TUMBOK – (5) Faith Into Action; LONGSHOT -(4) The Glide

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Kulimlim; TUMBOK – (6) Savannah Bull; LONGSHOT – (4) Show The Whip

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Fantastic Red; TUMBOK – (3) Don Ronaldo; LONGSHOT – (10) Ring Success

