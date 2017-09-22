Piolo walang ka-date sa Star Magic Ball: Du’n na lang ako maghahanap!

SA nalalapit na Star Magic Ball ay walang ka-date si Piolo Pascual dahil wala naman daw siyang karelasyon ngayon.

“Wala akong ka-date. Pupunta ako roon mag-isa, pero marami akong ka-table, doon na ako mamimili sa table! Ha-hahaha!” natawang sabi ng aktor nang makapanayam ng mga reporter at bloggers sa presscon ng Sun Life Financial Philippines.

Nabanggit pa nga ni Piolo na dinaig pa siya ng anak niyang si Iñigo Pascual na may kasama sa event ng Star Magic na ang tinutukoy ay ang nali-link sa binata na si Maris Racal. Ibig sabihin hindi ang nali-link sa kanyang si Shaina Magdayao ang ka-date niya sa Ball.

“Buti pa yung anak ko may date na. Ha-hahaha! No, but if there’s anyone naman, Shaina and I have been going there not just as a couple or even together but we always end up looking for each other, it’s become a yearly tradition,” sabi ni Piolo.

Samantala, may bago na namang charity project ang Sun Life Financial, ang Sunpiology Duo – idadagdag na kasi ang Sun Life Cycle sa Resolution Run kaya “duo” na ang tawag sa nasabing proyekto.

Kung dati’y tungkol sa mahihilig tumakbo ang kinaki-cater ng SunPiology Run ngayon ay kasama na ang mga siklista. Malaking tulong din daw ito para sa kalusugan ng bawa’t Pilipino.

Kuwento ng Chief Marketing Officer ng Sun Life na si Mylene Lopa, “We recognize cycling’s growing popularity in the Philippines and this is our share in helping and encourage more people to get into the sport. Just as it is in our fun run. Sun Life Cycle PH will cater to different ages and will offer different categories.”

Ang maganda pa sa Sun Life Cycle ay kasama na ang mga bata na may edad 2 pataas sa maaaring sumali nang sa gayun ay makasanayan na nila sa murang edad ang benepisyo ng ehersisyo kaysa sa laging nakababad sa gadgets na pinagsisimulan ng kung anu-anong uri ng sakit.

May pitong kategorya ang Sun Life Cycle: ang Tricycle Ride 100 meters para sa mga batang 2-3 years old; Kid’s Ride 500 meters for 4-5 years old; Family Ride 30 minutes para sa 6-15 years old with adult companion; Solo Ride 30 minutes 6-15 years old; Short Distance Ride 20km for 10 years old and above at Long Distance Ride 40km para sa 10 years old at pataas.

Bukod pa ito sa gagawing Charity Category, ang Bid2Bike na tiyak na ikatutuwa ng supporters ng bawa’t artista dahil puwede nilang sabayan sa pamimisikleta with photo souvenir at autograph signing ang mga Kapamilya stars na sina Gerald Anderson, Inigo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli, Piolo at iba pang Star Magic talents.

May special participation din ang Australian at former professional road bicycle racer na si Robbie McEwen na ang huling sinalihan ay ang Orica–GreenEDGE sa UCI World Tour.

Gaganapin ang Sun Life Cycle PH sa Bonifacio Global City, Taguig sa Nob. 18 habang ang Sun Life Resolution Run ay magaganap sa Enero 20, 2018 na tulad din ng dati na puwedeng sumali sa kategoryang 3K, 5K at 10K na tinawag na Run Rio.

At dahil hindi na rin bagets si Piolo sa edad niyang 40 ay hindi naiwasang tanungin ang aktor sa launching ng Sunpiology Duo kung may mga nararamdaman na rin siyang sakit sa kanyang katawan lalo na’t marami siyang ginagawa.

“Ay grabe! Ha-hahahaha! Well, I guess it’s just a matter of consistency, when you trained constantly, of course there’s a way there, of course, it’s a matter of having the right form, the right balance of course in sleep and if you’re health conscious naman, it’s part of it.

“Actually I always find time in my busy schedule because its benefit to my health. So, wala pa naman akong nararamdamang mga sakit,” sabi pa ni PJ.