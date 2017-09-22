Kim Domingo kay Marian: Very sweet siya at laging nakangiti! By Jun Nardo Bandera

Na-starstruck at nailang si Kim Domingo nang una silang magkita ni Marian Rivera. Sa photoshoot ng bagong fantasy action serye ng GMA na Super Ma’am sila first nag-meet. Ayon kay Kim, hindi raw niya alam kung ano ang ikikilos niya nang makaharap nang personal ang Primetime Queen dahil idol na idol nga niya ito. Pero ipinaramdam sa kanya ni Marian na pantay-pantay lang sila sa set at lahat sila ay mahalaga sa kanilang soap. “Kasi ano, e, very sweet kasi siya, mahilig siyang mangyakap talaga kaya nagiging kumportable ako sa kanya. Yun ang maganda sa kanya, very sweet siya at laging nakangiti,” sabi ni Kim.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.