Impeachment vs Bautista ibinasura

Ibinasura ng House committee on justice ang impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Election chairman Andres Bautista dahil insufficient in form umano ito.

Pero hindi pa rin nawawalan ng pag-asa ang kampo ni Patricia Bautista dahil maaari pa rin umano na makakuha ng one-third o 98 boto ng mga kongresista sa botahan sa plenaryo upang ma-impeach ang kanyang mister.

Sa botong 2-26 ibinasura ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rey Umali ang reklamo na inihain nina dating Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto Paras at Atty. Ferdinand Topacio.

Ang dalawang bumoto pabor sa reklamo ay ang mag endorser na sina Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque at Cebu Rep. Gwen Garcia. Pumunta pero hindi naman nakaboto si Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino dahil hindi siya miyembro ng komite.

Mahigpit ang naging pagsunod ng komite sa pamantayan at sinunod nila ang standard na kanilang ginamit sa impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte at Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Pinayagan ang reklamo laban kay Duterte kahit na hindi umano ito sumunod sa verification form subalit nagpahayag ng komite na ito ang huling pagkakataon na papayagan nila ito.

Ang ikalawang reklamo kay Sereno ang unang reklamo na ibinasura dahil insufficient in form dahil mali ang verification form na ginamit rito ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc.

Nauna rito ay pinagbotohan ng komite kung papayagan ang substitute verification na inihain ni Paras. Natalo ang mosyon na palitan ang verification form sa botong 2-27.

Dumalo rin si Patricia sa pagdinig at umaasa siya na mailalabas umano ang katotohanan.

“It is what it is (decision) and we continue,” ani Patricia.

Ayon naman sa abugado ni Patricia na si Atty. Lorna Capunan maaaring baliktarin ng 98 boto ng mga kongresista sa plenaryo ang desisyon ng komite upang makasuhan sa impeachment court (Senado) si Bautista.

“We respect the decision of the committee and hopefully when this is brought to the plenary with the greater number of congressmen who will see the wisdom of the complaint,” ani Capunan. “Ang message nyan, do they really want to know the truth and problema nila is this would probably affect their own election, but No.”

Inakusahan niya ang kanyang mister na hindi nagdeklara ng totoo sa kanyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth at tumanggap umano ng komisyon mula sa isang law firm na may kaugnayan sa Smartmatic, ang nagsuplay ng automated counting machine na ginamit sa eleksyon.

