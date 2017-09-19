2 kongresista hindi pinayagang bumisita kay de Lima Bandera

Dalawang kongresista na kritiko ng administrasyon ang hindi pinayagan na makadalaw kay Sen. Leila de Lima na nakakulong sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame, Quezon City. Kasama nina Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat at Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin ang mga parliamentarian na sina Charles Santiago at Tian Chua mula sa Malaysia ng harangin ang kanilang sinasakyang van sa gate.

Sina Santiago at Chua ay parehong miyembro ng ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

Noong Mayo ay nakadalaw ang anim na miyembro ng Independent bloc sa Kamara de Representantes kay de Lima. Ito at sina Baguilat, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billions, at Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza.

