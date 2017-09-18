3 magkakapatid na Maute patay na; Omar buhay pa-AFP INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na tatlong magkakapatid na Maute ang napatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City, bagamat sinabing buhay pa rin ang lider na si Omar.

“Based on the debriefing of those captured and surrendered, si Omar Maute na lang ang nabubuhay. Abdullah, Madi at Otto, patay na lahat,” sabi ni AFP Chief of Staff Eduardo Año sa isang press conference.

Pito ang magkakapatid na Maute, kung saan sina Omar at Abdullah ang namuno sa mga lumusob sa Marawi City.

Sinabi ni Año na base ang kanilang impormasyon sa testimonya ng tatlong naarestong miyembro ng Maute at isang sumukong kasapi.

“We also have sources inside, yan ay confirmation from different sources based on intelligence monitoring. Di na talaga lumalabas name nila except Omar and Hapilon,” dagdag ni Año.

Samantala, sinabi ni Año na buhay pa rin si Isnilon Hapilon, na sinasabing pinuno ng Islamic State (IS) sa Southeast Asia.

“We don’t want him to leave the main battle area,” dagdag ni Año, sa pagsasabing na sina Omar at Hapilon ang namumuno sa dalawang grupong nakikipaglaban sa tropa ng gobyerno.

Samantala, aabot pa sa 40 hanggang 60 bihag ang hawak pa rin ng Maute. Na-rescue noong Sabado sina Fr. Chito Soganub at Lordbin Acopio.

