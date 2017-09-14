7 solon kumalas sa Team Alvarez

Kumalas na ang pitong kongresista ng Makabayan sa supermajority bloc na pinamumunuan ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kahapon. Kumalas na ang pitong kongresista ng Makabayan sa supermajority bloc na pinamumunuan ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kahapon.

Ginawa ng mga kongresista ang pag-alis matapos na aprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes ang pagbibigay ng P1,000 budget sa Commission on Human Rights, at hindi pagkumpirma ng Commission on Appointments kina dating Social Welfare Sec. Judy Taguiwalo, dating Agrarian Reform Sec. Rafael Mariano at dating Environment Sec. Gina Lopez.

“We joined the Majority consistent with our stand to support the promise of change of Pres. Duterte. Back then, we were encouraged by his reformist and populist actions and pronouncements on a range of issues,” saad ng pahayag ng Makabayan bloc.

Nagpaalam na si ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio kay House majority leader Rodolfo Farinas sa kanilang hakbang.

“I respect and accept your decision with a heavy heart of course. But as you know too well I have good relations even with the independent seven who sued the Speaker, (House minority leader) Danny Suarez and I before the SC,” sagot naman ni Farinas.

Sa pahayag ay iginiit ng Makabayan na kahit ng italaga ang kanilang mga miyembro sa gabinete ay nanatili silang nagsasalita laban sa mga posisyon ng gobyerno na hindi tama gaya ng pagbabalik ng death penalty bill na naging dahilan kung bakit inalisan ng chairmanship ng komite ang ilan sa kanila.

Pinakamalala umano ang paggamit ng drug war ng gobyerno laban sa mga mahihirap.

“Worst of all, his “war on drugs” has turned into a campaign of mass murder of the poor, for which he shows no signs of turning back,” saad ng pahayag. “As an independent bloc in Congress, we will continue to pursue meaningful reforms and oppose measures that harm our nation and people.”