Cash incentive para sa SEAG athletes igagawad ngayon By Angelito Oredo Bandera

IGAGAWAD ngayon sa mga atleta at coaches ang kabuuang P23.985 bilang insentibo sa ang iuuwi ngayong umaga ng mga national athletes at coaches bilang insentibo sa kanilang pagwawagi ng medalya sa katatapos na Southeast Asian Games

Mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang mag-aabot ng cash gifts sa isang pribadong seremonya na gaganapin sa Malakanyang ngayong umaga.

Paghahatian ng 24 gold medalists ang P7,200,000 halaga habang ang mga nag-uwi ng 33 silver medals ay maghahati-hati sa P4,950,000.

Ang 64 na nagwagi ng tanso ay mabibigyan ng kabuuang P3,840,000 cash incentive na ginarantiya ng batas.

Base sa Republic Act 10699 o ang Revised Athletes and Coaches Incentive Act, ang bawat atleta na nakapagwagi ng ginto sa SEA Games ay mag-uuwi ng P300,000. Ang pilak naman ay may katumbas na P150,000 cash gift at ang bawat tanso ay may P60,000 regalo.

Makakakuha naman ng kalahati (50%) ng nasabing halaga ang mga idineklarang coaches ng bawat nagwagi na atleta base na rin sa batas.

“Saludo ako sa inyong lahat dahil sa ipinakita ninyong mga laban although there are things that is really beyond our control,” sabi ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez na tutulong din sa Pangulo sa pag-abot ng mga cash rewards sa mga atleta at coaches ngayon. —Angelito Oredo

