Hindi ako takot magpakasal kay Jessy…sa tamang panahon! – Luis

Looking forward na rin si Luis Manzano sa pagkakaroon ng sariling pamilya in the near future. And of course, umaasa siya na si Jessy Mendiola na nga ang babaeng pakakasalan niya.
“Of course I’m 36, hopefully, pero sabi ko nga as always Jessy is only 24 so I have to consider what she does for her family, so hopefully. I mean I’m a hopeless romantic. The thought of settling down never scared me despite what people think,” sey ni Luis sa isang panayam.
Dugtong pa ng TV host-comedian, “So I just hope one day na pag-uwi mo you have your family, you have your son, your daughter, and your dog, ‘yung ganu’n, that’s me. Pero darating ‘yun sa tamang panahon instead of pilit ika nga.”
May bagong show si Luis sa ABS-CBN, ang Pinoy version ng popular mystery music show na I Can See Your Voice na nag-originate sa South Korea.
Following the Korean format, I Can See You Voice features different people with different skills in singing. A group of professional singers will identify who among the contestants can sing just by looking at their physical appearance.
Magsisilbi namang mga “singvestigator” ng I Can See Your Voice sina Wacky Kiray, Angeline Quinto, Andrew E, Alex Gonzaga at Kean Cipriano. Magsisimula na ang I Can See Your Voice ngayong Setyembre sa ABS-CBN!– EAS
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94