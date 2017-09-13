Hindi ako takot magpakasal kay Jessy…sa tamang panahon! – Luis

Looking forward na rin si Luis Manzano sa pagkakaroon ng sariling pamilya in the near future. And of course, umaasa siya na si Jessy Mendiola na nga ang babaeng pakakasalan niya.

“Of course I’m 36, hopefully, pero sabi ko nga as always Jessy is only 24 so I have to consider what she does for her family, so hopefully. I mean I’m a hopeless romantic. The thought of settling down never scared me despite what people think,” sey ni Luis sa isang panayam.

Dugtong pa ng TV host-comedian, “So I just hope one day na pag-uwi mo you have your family, you have your son, your daughter, and your dog, ‘yung ganu’n, that’s me. Pero darating ‘yun sa tamang panahon instead of pilit ika nga.”

May bagong show si Luis sa ABS-CBN, ang Pinoy version ng popular mystery music show na I Can See Your Voice na nag-originate sa South Korea.

Following the Korean format, I Can See You Voice features different people with different skills in singing. A group of professional singers will identify who among the contestants can sing just by looking at their physical appearance.

Magsisilbi namang mga “singvestigator” ng I Can See Your Voice sina Wacky Kiray, Angeline Quinto, Andrew E, Alex Gonzaga at Kean Cipriano. Magsisimula na ang I Can See Your Voice ngayong Setyembre sa ABS-CBN!– EAS