Bagyong Maring tumawid sa lupa, Luzon binaha By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Binaha ang malaking bahagi ng bansa kahapon ng tumawid ang bagyong Maring sa kalupaan ng Luzon.

Kahapon ng alas-5 ng hapon ay nasa Bacolor, Pampanga na ang bagyo at inaasahang lalabas na ng kalupaan kagabi.

Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 60 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pagbugsong 100 kilometro bawat oras.

Umuusad ito ng pakanluran-hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 15 kilometro bawat oras.

Itinaas ang Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 kahapon sa Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal hilagang bahagi ng Quezon kasama na ang Polillio Island, katimugang bahagi ng Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan at Pangasinan.

Ngayong hapon inaasahan na ang bagyo ay nasa layong 280 kilometro sa Iba, Zambales at sa Huwebes ay lalabas na ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.