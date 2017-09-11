Faeldon nakadetine sa Senado INQUIRER.net

MANANATILING nakadetine si dating Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa Senado hanggat hindi siya pumapayag na humarap sa pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu mula sa China, ayon kay Sen. Richard Gordon. MANANATILING nakadetine si dating Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa Senado hanggat hindi siya pumapayag na humarap sa pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu mula sa China, ayon kay Sen. Richard Gordon. Sumuko si Faeldon sa Senado bago makapananghali kahapon, bagamat inisnab ang pagdinig ng Senate blue ribbon committee. Dumiretso si Faeldon sa Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) Gordon makalipas ang isang oras. Sinuspinde ni Gordon ang pagdinig ng 10 minuto at bumaba papuntang opisina ng OSAA para personal na kausapin si Faeldon. Sa isang ambush interview matapos ang kanilang pagpupulong, sinabi ni Gordon na mapagkumbabang sinabi ni Faeldon na hindi siya dadalo sa pagdinig. “Hindi naman siya nagmamatigas. Humble naman siya, magalang. Sabi niya, ‘yon ang decision niya na hindi siya haharap dito,” sabi ni Gordon. Iginiit naman ni Gordon na hindi naman kinukonsiderang inaresto si ng Senado si Faeldon. “No, (because) he did not defy the Senate,” sabi ni Gordon. Idinagdag ni Gordon na iginiit ni Faeldon na hindi siya dadalo sa pagdinig ng Senado kung makakaharap niya sina Sen. Panfilo Lacson at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. Pinayuhan naman ni Gordon si Faeldon na magsampa ng ethics complaint laban kay Lacson kung hindi niya nagustuhan ang mga alegasyon laban sa kanya sa isinagawang privilege speech. Inakusahan ni Lacson na tumatanggap ng lagay sa BOC. “‘Yung atake sa kanya ni Trillanes, sa kanya napaka-unfair na nahusgahan na siya. ‘Yung mga lahat ng bumoto kay Lacson at Trillanes, wala daw siyang kalaban-laban doon kaya para manalo siya, sa husgado na lang niya ifa-file,” dagdag ni Gordon.

