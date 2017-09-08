Tumbok Karera Tips, September 08, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Damong Ligaw; TUMBOK – (9) Daang Bakal; LONGSHOT – (3) Apo Moon/South Apo

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Scarborough Shoal; TUMBOK – (7) Crixus; LONGSHOT – (6) Barrio San Jose

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Venice; TUMBOK – (2) Gee’s Account; LONGSHOT – (1) Big Nevada

Race 4 : PATOK – (9) Prinz Lao; TUMBOK – (4) Face Value; LONGSHOT – (1) Lucky Julliane

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Promise; TUMBOK – (3) Primadonna; LONGSHOT – (5) Asikaso

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Precious; TUMBOK – (4) Singkamas Scarlet; LONGSHOT – (1) Real Excellent/The Fountainhead

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Electric Truth; TUMBOK – (3) Spartan/Naughty Girl; LONGSHOT – (2) Spring Collection

Race 8 : PATOK – (4) Metamorphosis; TUMBOK – (6) Secret Affair; LONGSHOT – (1) Icon

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Mandatum; TUMBOK – (4) Shoo In; LONGSHOT – (13) Dandelion

