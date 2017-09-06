TNT KaTropa Texters nakalusot sa Meralco Bolts By Melvin Sarangay Bandera, INQUIRER.net

Mga Laro sa Biyernes

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:15 p.m. Alaska vs Globalport

7 p.m. Blackwater vs Barangay Ginebra SINAYANG ng TNT KaTropa Texters ang naipundar na malaking kalamangan bago nalusutan ang Meralco Bolts, 113-107, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup game Miyerkules sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Nakagawa si Jayson Castro ng mga krusyal na defensive play sa huling bahagi ng laro para matulungan ang Tropang Texters na mahablot ang ikalimang panalo sa walong laro. Nakapagtala si Castro ng dalawang shotblocks kabilang ang pagsupalpal sa 3-point attempt ni Jared Dillinger para mapigilan ang Bolts, na nakadikit sa apat na puntos, 109-105, sa puntong iyon, na lalo pang makalapit. Si Castro ay nagtapos na may 27 puntos mula sa 8-of-13 shooting mula sa field, tatlong rebounds, tatlong assists at dalawang blocks habang si TNT import Glen Rice Jr. ay nagdagdag ng 32 puntos at 11 rebounds. Gumawa si Allen Durham, ang reigning Governors’ Cup Best Import, ng 39 puntos at 24 rebounds para sa Meralco na nalaglag sa 5-2 karta. Sinayang ng TNT ang naitayong 21 puntos na kalamangan sa ikalawang yugto matapos na makadikit ang Meralco sa dalawang puntos, 78-76, may 3:41 ang nalalabi sa ikatlong yugto.

