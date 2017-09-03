Shaina, Vina marespeto, maalaga sa emplyado kaya suwerte sa negosyo

NAKATSIKAHAN namin sa finale presscon ng The Better Half si Shaina Magdayao tungkol sa kanilang mga negosyo. Hindi lang kasi aktres ang dalaga, isa rin siyang magaling na businesswoman.

Una naming tinanong sa kanya ang sikreto ng business nilang magkakapatid na Ystilo Salon dahil tumagal na ito ng 19 years. Ang una nilang branch ay itinatag noong Aug. 8, 1999 nina Vina Morales at Sheila Magdayao-Moreno sa Fairview, Q.C..

Kuwento ni Shaina, “Well I give all the credits to my sisters, it’s ate Sheila and ate Vina who’s running the business. Kailan lang ako naging investor (five years ago) ng Ystilo.

“So from the very beginning, ‘yung passion nila, they turned it into business kasi nga puro babae kami, so lahat mahilig magpa-hotoil, magpamasahe, magpa-foot spa. So ‘yung passion nila, ginamit nila iyon and I guess hindi nila in-expect na magbu-boom, pero nu’ng nag-boom, they grab the opportunity at nag-aral talaga sila ate ng haircut.

“Oo, magaling sila. Si ate Sheila ang magaling mag-haircut, si ate Vina, I’m not so sure kung nag-aral din siya but you know gaya ng lahat ng nangyayari sa mundo ay nag-e-evolve and one thing na nakikita ko sa Ystilo ay nag-e-evolve siya,” sabi pa ng aktres.

Ang vision daw ng Ystilo, “To provide excellent customer service in every Filipino Community Worldwide. And our mission is to be the leader in the salon industry by providing the trendiest and updated hairstyles, providing reasonably priced products and offer excellent customer.”

Kuwento pa ng isa sa bida ng The Better Half, “Yung mga senior hairstylist namin we bring them to Hongkong and other countries to attend seminars, trainings din. Kasi ‘yung training centers din ng staff, we handle it mismo, pero ‘yung mga loyal staff namin from the very beginning, pinapadala namin kasi siyempre, iba ‘yung tips and tricks na nakukuha nila.

“So, I guess more than running the business properly siguro ‘yung pag-aalaga nina ate Sheila at ate Vina sa mga empleyado namin kasi we have employees from the very beginning, nandoon na sila,” aniya pa.

At umaabot na raw sa kulang 500 employees ang inaalagaan nila at nagpapasalamat sila dahil karamihan sa kanila ay nakasama na nila simula sa unang branch nila na umaabot na sa kulang 25 branches at kasama na ang company owned.

Bilang regalo sa mga loyal customer ng Ystilo Salon ay magkakaroon sila ng 50% off sa lahat ng premium services at hair treatment tulad ng hair rebond, hair color, kera glaze, aroma hair, remedy/ultrasonic iron and keratin treatment simula Sept. 8 – Sept. 30.

Ilan sa mga branches ng salon nina Vina at Shaina ay matatagpuan sa SM MOA, Shoppesville Greenhills, SM Fairview, SM San Lazaro, Festival Mall, Nepo Mall, Dagupan City, Mabini St, Tanauan City Batangas, SM Tarlac, SM Calamba, Robinson’s Place Lipa, Abreeza Mall Davao, Castillo Building Iba, Zambales at marami pang iba.

For inquiries at sa mga gustong mag-franchise, mag-e-mail sa franchise@ystilosalon.com.ph o tumawag sa 927-7532 at 0917-3124208.