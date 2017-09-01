Alden mag-isang umuwi ng Pinas galing Japan, Maine nagpaiwan kasama ang Dabarkads

BUMALIK nang mag-isa si Alden Richards nu’ng Miyerkoles galing ng Japan. Naiwan pa roon ang Eat Bulaga Dabarkads kasama si Maine Mendoza.

Gaya ng una naming nasulat, pawang mga abangers ang AlDub fans na makakita ng posts ng kilig moments ng kanilang mga idolo. Binubusisi talaga nila ang lahat ng Instagram account ng EB Dabarkads hoping na makikita nila sina Alden at Meng na sweet na sweet sa Japan.

Feeling kasi nila, may lover’s quarrel ang dalawa, huh! Pero happy na sila nang mag-post si Joey de Leon ng group picture na magkatabi sina Alden at Maine kahit na very sweet at may puwang sa kanila. Idinaan ng fans ang pasasalamat kay Joey sa picture na ‘yon.

“Thanks for this pic @angpoetnyo…a pic as simple as this mean a lot to us!” post ni @marilyn_marasigan.

“Kasi naman kung talagang fans kayo ng aldub matutong rumespeto at matuto maghintay, wag kayo maging negative sa kanila kung talagang fans kayo oh ayan na magkasama silang dalawa kayo talagang mga nega tsk tsk ako basta ako sobrang happypara sa maichard,” paalala naman ni @jesterpadios.

“Thank you for sharing this photo, henyo master!” sabi ni @abiiiigee.

Hay, ang fans talaga! Para tuloy may Japan-serye na naganap kina Alden at Maine, huh!