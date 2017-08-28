Inigo nakawala na sa anino ni Piolo; waging-wagi sa BillboardPH By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ILANG taon palang si Inigo Pascual bilang singer ay nakikipagsabayan na siya sa magagaling na recording artists sa bansa. Ilang linggong nag-number one sa Billboard Philippines Top 20 at Hot 100 ang awitin niyang “Dahil Sa ‘Yo” simula pa noong Hulyo. Hindi rin naman inakala ng binatilyo na tatagal ng ganito ang “Dahil Sa ‘Yo” sa Philippine charts at dahil dito ay patuloy na bumebenta ang album ng anak ni Piolo Pascual, kabilang na sa iTunes at Spotify. Sinubukan din ni Inigo na umarte sa harap camera tulad ng ilang guestings sa Maalaala Mo Kaya, Wansapanataym, sa mga pelikulang “Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig” (2014) at “Para Sa Hopeless Romantic” (2015). Kamakailan lang ay inimbitahan si Inigo para sa unang TFC tour niya at ang ganda ng reception at feedback sa bagets kaya naman sa mga susunod na events sa ibang bansa ay kasama na ang binatilyo. Kaya masasabi na namin ngayon na nakawala na rin siya sa wakas mula sa anino ng kanyang ama. Pagdating sa lovelife ay hindi malinaw kung sila na ni Maris Racal dahil nali-link din ang dalaga kay Diego Loyzaga na naging malapit din kay Sofia Andres na ex-girlfriend naman ni Inigo.

