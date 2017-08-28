JC, Shaina, Denise, Carlo walang kaarte-arte sa katawan, marespeto sa veteran stars

PURING-PURI ng veteran stars ang apat na bida ng seryeng The Better Half na sina Denise Laurel, Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera at Shaina Magdayao dahil sa pagiging professional at down to earth.

Para na raw kasi silang isang pamilya sa set (kadalasan ay magkakasama raw sila sa iisang tent o dressing) kaya naman mami-miss talaga nila ang isa’t isa.

Unang kuwento ni Nadia Montenegro, “Sobrang mami-miss ko ang samahan namin dito sa Better Half, ‘yung nagsisiksikan kami sa isang kuwarto, ‘yung nagte-text kami kung anong lunch at dinner, parang family talaga. Actually kung anong hirap ng trabaho namin, the love for each other maybe easier for all of us, pati ‘yung staff and crew, iba ‘yung relationship.”

Sabi naman ni Rommel Padilla, “Yung sinasabi ni Nadia, yun na talaga ‘yun. Nagpapasalamat nga ako rito sa mga bata (Shaina, Carlo, JC at Denise) dahil alam kong kahit nandoon ‘yung estado ng karera nila, e, nakisama sila sa amin ng sobrang pagpapakumbaba. Napapansin din ‘yun ng karamihan sa production na mabuti ‘yung grupong ito, walang kaartehan dahil lahat kami nagtrabaho bilang isang pamilya.”

Sabi naman ni Shaina, “Well from the beginning po, naging smooth po talaga ‘yung trabaho namin, it’s my first time to work with the GMO unit and it’s been a pleasure at sana po hindi ito ‘yung huli. Gaya ng sabi ni nanay (Nadia), from the staff and to the crew, sobra po silang mag-alaga.”

Pahayag naman ni Denise, nu’ng ialok sa kanya ang The Better Half at hindi pa niya nababasa ang script at nakita na niya ang buong cast ay umoo na agad siya dahil alam niyang masarap katrabaho ang grupo.

Sabi naman ni JC, “Definitely mami-miss ko si Shine (Shaina) at kung kaya kong makatrabaho siya everyday gagawin ko. Kumbaga, I don’t see myself right now working with anyone else but this group so, i-keep muna natin ito dito.”

“Kayong lahat, mami-miss ko,” one liner naman ni Carlo.

Ang business unit head ng The Better Half na si Ginny M. Ocampo ang sumagot sa tanong kung magiging foursome gruesome ang pagtatapos ng serye.

“Baka sa isang banda yes, kasi it’s very non-traditional in the sense na even si tita Cory Vidanes when we presented the ending was very open with the idea of having an unpredictable finale as in meron na kaming naisip, pero she wants it more unpredictable. This is our first na medyo dark.

“Usually kasi pino-produce namin is Be Careful With My Heart, Ningning, Dream Dad, sobrang wholesome. So this is an exciting journey even for the unit kasi pumapasok kami sa hindi rin namin siguradong…unknown territory.

“Sabi ko nga, ‘napakasuwerte naman natin na kahit ang hirap ng dinadaanan natin, hindi siya mahirap off-cam at naging exciting din because everyone is excited sa paghahanap ng kakaibang ending.

“In fact ito yung attitude namin for the last three weeks sa apat na cast, even sila hindi nila na-predict kasi lumayo kami sa ini-expect ninyong ending. So in that sense, siguro gruesome siya siguro,” paliwanag ng TV executive.

Kaya kaabang-abang ang nalalapit na pagtatapos ng The Better Half na mapapanood pagkatapos ng Pusong Ligaw.