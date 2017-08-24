Pakiusap ng fans ni Maine sa GMA, APT: Please naman?!

FANS of Maine Mendoza are seemingly begging for projects para sa idol nilang mukha nang walang career.

Isang noontime show na lang kasi ang pinagkakaabalahan ni Maine nowadays and fans are worried dahil ang tagal pa ng shooting niya ng second movie niya with Alden Richards.

“Paging Maine, direk Mike Tuviera, Michael Uycoco, Rams David APT, Maine pls expand yur career, if u still like to pursue ur career in showbiz, baka kaya hindi ka ginagawan ng project ng APT dahil sa statement mo before na kuntento ka na sa paghohost lang sa EB.

“Pls clear to your millions of fans who are waiting for a new project for you, if that statement is still your stand now, para alam ng fans na kung sino sino ang sinisisi at inaaway na dahil ang tagal at ang bagal ng action ng APT about your career, pls update us WD ur career plan, if you will still continue or will just settle for hosting or plain housewife in d future,” said one fan.

“Offer? Parang wala naman ate bes, except sa SPS na kungdi pa APT din ang nag produce other dan that waley!” sagot ng isang faney.

“Ako personally wala akong masasabi sa paghandle nila sa career ni Alden kasi tingnan nyo naman habang wala pang movie na fill up pa nila ng ibang proj. and its good kasi hindi cya talaga matetengga.

“And Alden is doing a lot of solo shows and Meng is just there in EB…tigang sa guesting, walang solid proj, walang promotion, walang show…so dba makikita natin ang difference sa paghandle ng artist,” say ng fan ni Alden.

“Don’t be so demanding. Her Management can’t drag her ass to work outside her comfort zone (EB) if she doesn’t want to. Sila na nag-adust,” panunupalpal ng isang blogger.