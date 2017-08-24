‘Paano susustentuhan ni James si Bimby kung ipinagkakait ni Kris ang bata?!’

AS EXPECTED, Kris Aquino didn’t take James Yap’s recent pronouncements about their 10 year-old child Bimby sitting down.

Hindi lumampas ng 48 hours nang sagutin ‘yon ni Kris nang pagkahaba-haba, almost like a novel in her usual tone of defiance and sarcasm.

Pareho naming nabasa ang panig nina James at Kris: si James na nag-e-emote sa ilang buwan nang ‘di niya nakikita ang anak, a deprivation of his right na kung tutuusi’y naresolba na sa korte; si Kris who maintains her stand na huwag na sanang kinakaladkad ni James si Bimby to promote his new business.

If placed on a weighing scale (na walang daya, ha? Hindi tulad ng karamihang timbangan sa mga palengke), parehong may punto sina James at Kris.

Between the two, however, mas kumikiling kami towards James. And here’s why: Nang mainterbyu si James at the launch of the bar which he co-owns, this was shortly after his son MJ’s recent first birthday party.

Ang conspicuous absence ni Bimby na isinulat ni Tito Ricky Lo in his column—without a tinge of malice nor harm at all—ay agad pinalagan ni Michela Cazzola, James’ Italian partner.

q q q

Timelined, ang sumunod na event was the bar launch. Since the Kris-Michela-Bimby item was the juicy stuff of the week, the press saw fit na hingan ng panig si James.

For sure, James—whether consciously or otherwise—did not intend to drag Bimby into the fray. Eh, sa sinagot lang naman niya ang tanong. Eh, sa ‘yun naman ang totoo: hindi niya nakikita’t nakakapiling ang anak.

Ano’ng mali du’n? Any parent would have vented the same sentiment, nagkataon lang na may okasyon.

Granting na masagwa ang pahayag ni James—as far as Kris was concerned—parang ayaw naming bilhin ang line of reasoning ni Kris. Dapat daw ay umiwas na lang si James sa tanong dahil improper ang venue na ‘yon.

Funny, kasi kung baligtad ang sitwasyon with Kris in whatever important event and surrounded by the press, for sure—and this the world knows—hindi uso sa kanya ang “No comment” answer. Kris was born with more answers than questions.

One more thing, sabi ni Kris ay nagugulat na lang daw siya sa kung anong meron si James—proof of how he lives comfortably—pero hindi naman makuhang sustentuhan si Bimby.

Paano niya susustentuhan ang anak gayong ni anino nito’y ipinagkakait sa kanya ng ina nito despite their court agreement?

James is not playing victim here dahil kung lalaliman natin ang ating pag-aanalisa, the victim—as it clearly appears—is Bimby no less. Karapatan ni Bimby na maka-bonding din ang ama regardless kung totoo man o hindi ang mga pagkukulang ni James sa bata.

Karapatan ni Bimby to be in the company of his parents na kahit hiwalay na ay nananatiling nagrerespetuhan pa rin. It’s Bimby’s fundamental right to enjoy the opportunity—no matter brief—na makapiling ang kanyang ama.

Ano nga ‘yung sentimyento ni James? Na malayo raw ang loob ni Bimby sa kanya? If true, what has caused it, or who has caused it?

Simula pa lang ito ng nabuhay na muling disruption of peace sa pagitan nina James at Kris. Pag lumaki’t nagkaisip si MJ who’ll understandably grow up close to his dad ay tiyak na may isyung lilikhain uli ni Kris.

And that is, James is no longer playing victim by then, kundi James is playing favorites.