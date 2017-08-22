Daniel sa pagtatapos ng utol sa college: Ang galing, idol, eh! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

PROUD na proud ang La Luna Sangre star na si Daniel Padilla sa kapatid na si Jose Carlito matapos itong maka-graduate sa kolehiyo. Sa isang panayam kay Daniel, sinabi nitong ang pagtatapos ng kanyang kapatid ay tagumpay din ng kanyang inang si Karla Estrada. “Ang saya makita na ‘yung utol mo sa wakas natapos mag-aral, di ba? Parang ang galing eh, idol eh, di ba? Araw-araw kaming puyat noon pero tingnan mo naka-graduate siya. “Tsaka pasadong-pasado ‘yung utol ko and very happy ako na nakikita ko ‘yung mukha ng nanay ko, mukha ng daddy namin, ‘yung lola niya, ‘yung lola ko rin, ‘yung mga utol ko, nandoon kami lahat para sumuporta sa kanya. Parang isang misyon complete naman para sa ermat ko,” pahayag pa ni Daniel.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.