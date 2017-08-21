Gerald pabor sa ‘bakbakan’ nina Daniel at Paul

PABOR si Gerald Anderson sa basketball match sa pagitan ni Daniel Padilla at Paul Salas.

“Natutuwa ako, kasi it’s about sports. Ito ang drama behind everything. That’s why everybody is so affected by it, kasi nga may pride and may joy. Siyempre naman, hanggang diyan lang naman. It shouldn’t get personal or anything,” ani Gerald.

Pero nang tanungin kung Team Daniel o Team Paul siya, natawa muna ang aktor sabay sabing, “Problema nila ‘yan, kaya nila ‘yan.” Ang team ni Gerald ang nag-champion sa katatapos lang na Star Magic All-Star Basketball Game na siyang pinagsimulan ng away nina DJ at Paul.

Anyway, nagpapasalamat naman si Gerald sa lahat ng taong patuloy na nanonood ng serye nila ni Kim Chiu, ang Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin kasama sina Jake Cuenca at Coleen Garcia. Ang taas-taas pa rin kasi ng rating nito at puro magagandang comments pa ang nababasa niya sa social media.

Sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng ILAI, mas marami pang lihim ang mabubunyag at siguradong mas masa-shock kayo sa mga bagong twists ng kuwento lalo na ngayong magsasabwatan na sina Rigor (Daniel Fernando) at Carlos (Jake Cuenca). Siyempre, kailangan n’yo ring tutukan ang nakakakilig na love story nina Gabriel (Gerald) at Bianca (Kim).

Kasama pa rin sa Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin sina Michael de Mesa, Gina Pareño, Bing Loyzaga, Andrea Brillantes, Grae Fernandez at marami pang iba.