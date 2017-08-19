Maymay kay Edward: Masarap pala ang feeling na ipinagtatanggol ka!

NAPATUNAYAN ni PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner Maymay Entrata kung gaano siya kahalaga at kamahal ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Edward Barber.

Ipinagtanggol kasi ng binata si Maymay sa mga bashers nito na walang ginawa kundi ang laitin ang dalaga sa social media. Sinabi ni Edward na hindi siya lalayo kay Maymay at hinding-hindi niya ito iiwan sa ere.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN, natanong si Maymay kung ano ang reaksyon niya sa pagtatanggol sa kanya ni Edward laban sa haters, “I’m feeling important. Ha-hahaha! Joke lang po, siyempre masaya po ako kasi isa siya sa mga malapit sa akin dahil talagang kung anong nakikita sa kanya ng mga tao ganu’n din po yung nakikita ko sa kanya.”

“Hindi ko naman po talaga alam yun e, pero masarap po pala sa feeling pag ipinagtatangol ka,” sey ni Maymay.

Hirit naman ni Edward, “It’s not like a monthly subscription, its like I’m going to stop, of course not as long as she needs my help, she needs it and if there’s something to defend her, its not like its going to stop.”

Nagbigay din ng update ang MayWard sa kanilang launching movie na “Loving In Tandem”, “First time po namin makita ang sarili namin sa movie sa malaking screen. Tapos parang kasi ito na po ang pinakamahirap na pinagdaanan namin yung acting acting yung maraming shots,” ani Maymay.

Hirit naman ni Edward, “You will cry and sana you’ll be happy and sana kiligin kayong lahat sa movie namin!”