Joel Cruz ‘nagpagawa’ uli ng baby sa Russia By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

CLUELESS ang lord of scents na si Joel Cruz sa naging isyu sa Kapamilya star na si Jason Abalos. Nananatiling tahimik si Jason sa ibinatong akusasyon sa kanya ng isang female netizen. Isa sa mga celebrity endorser ng Aficionado ni Joel si Jason. Sa kabila nito, walang plano si Joel na alisin si Jason as one of his endorsers. In fact, naka-display pa rin ang malalaking billboards ni Jason sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. On the other hand, kinumpirma naman ni Joel na hindi na endorser ng kanyang pabango ang Popstar na si Sarah Geronimo. Tapos na raw ang kontrata ni Sarah sa kanila at hindi na ni-renew. Dati rin nilang endorser ang international singer na si Charice bago pa naging Jake Zyrus. Just imagine, kung gaano kalaki ang talent fee na ibinayad ni Joel noon kay Charice, and in dollars pa yun, huh! Babalik pala sa Russia si Joel para sunduin ang bagong baby niya bilang additional sa kanyang tatlong set of twins. This time, hindi na twins but a single baby. Ang Russian mother ng anim na anak niya ang ina pa rin ng bago niyang baby. By the way, ang panganay niyang si Prince Sean ay isa na ring talent ng Viva Artist Agency ni Boss Vic del Rosario. Last month ay nag-shoot si Prince Sean para sa isang TV commercial sa Batangas pero hindi ito nasamahan ni Joel dahil naging busy na siya sa super successful na “Awit Sa Marawi”, ang benefit concert na kanyang in-organize last Sunday sa AFP Theater.

