Vice tinaningan ni Tony Calvento, tuloy ang demanda pag di nag-public apology

TODAY ang taning ni Tony Calvento para mag-public apology si Vice Ganda sa kanya.
“If I don‘t get a public apology from him, not read by someone, I will make my move. I will wait till Wednesday.”
That was Tony’s post sa kanyang Facebook account. Tony wanted a personal apology from Vice and for sure ibibigay naman ito ng stand-up comedian sa kanya. But to some fans of the comedian, there is no need to do so.
“You want a public apology Sir? I think alam niyo naman po kung asan siya ngayon right? Kung andito naman po siya malamang sa malamang matagal niya nang ginawa yan. So please antayin nalang po natin siya.”
“From public apology to personal apology naman ngayon? Bakit, napahiya ba sa ‘I demanded a public apology’ to ‘Kung hindi guilty bakit magpapublic apology? Simple lang!’ Kaya ngayon personal naman. Josko dis is su grit.”
“Sir, akala ko ba tumawag na sa inyo para mag sorry, tapos may written letter pa na binasa. Dami nyo namang issue, eh hindi nyo naman pinanood yung mismong show at nagpadala yata kayo sa sulsol ng mga nakapaligid.”
Exasperated, perhaps, over Vice Ganda’s fans, Tony retorted, “You have no idea what humiliation it has brought to my family and friends. So, SHUT UP.”
More than a month ago, July 9 to be specific, Tony posted this message which said: “THIS COMING WEEK VHONG NAVARRO WILL BE ARRESTED!”
Now, ibabalik namin ang tanong sa ‘yo, Tony, do you know what humiliation it has brought to Vhong’s family and friends?
Sa pagkaalaman namin ay hindi naman naaresto si Vhong but there’s FINALITY in the way you wrote your message. Vhong didn’t react violently on your aria and even wrote you a letter to air his side.
