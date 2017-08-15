Bonggang 1st anniversary ng MayWard ginastusan ng fans Bandera

TODO-TODO ang pasasalamat nina Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber sa kanilang mga loyal fans matapos ang ginanap na “anniversary” celebration ng MayWard loveteam last Sunday. In fairness, talagang ginastusan ng mga tagasuporta nina Maymay at Edward ang bonggang-bonggang event na talagang pinaghandaan at binigyan ng effort ng organizers na akala mo’y nasa airport ka dahil sa design at tema ng venue. Ang nasabing selebrasyon ay para sa first anniversary ng unang pagkikita nina Maymay at Edward sa loob ng PBB house. Dito kasi nagsimula ang magandang relasyon ng dalawang bagets na umaariba na ngayon ang career sa ABS-CBN. Malayu-layo na rin ang narating ng bagong pambatong tambalan ng Kapamilya network dahil sa loob lang ng ilang buwan ay napakarami na nilang na-achieve. Bukod sa kanilang mga TV show, tinatapos na rin ng MayWard ang kanilang launching movie na “Riding In Tandem” kasama sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo. Samantala, mas pinakilig pa ng MayWard ang kanilang sandamakmak na fans all over the universe sa nakaraang Star Magic All Star Basketball Game last Sunday sa Araneta Coliseum. Nakita namin ang ilang mga litrato nila na kuha ng kanilang mga fans club at talaga namang mapapangiti ka na lang sa kanilang overload sweetness.

