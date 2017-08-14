Magkapatid sa showbiz parehong nagbenta ng katawan

HULA hoop: Like kuya, like bunso. In English, it runs in the brood.

Very refreshing para sa mga suki ng isang palabas tuwing gabi ang presensiya ng isang bagets actor.

Bukod kasi sa guwapo na ito’y kinakikitaan din siya ng malaking promise sa larangang unang pinasok ng kanyang nakatatandang kapatid.

Pero hindi lang pala ‘yon ang kanilang pagkakapareho. Maging ang kanilang nakaraan ay nagkakatugma rin.

In showbiz circles, hindi lingid ang interesting past ni kuya sa kamay ng mga nangursunada sa kanya if only to make his showbiz dream come true. In fairness, it paid off.

Ganu’n din si bunso. At one point (nga lang kaya?) in his life ay naghanap din siya ng madidilihensiyahan in the name of survival.

Pero pareho nang gradweyt ang magsyupatembang (read: magkapatid) na ito sa means of livelihood na ‘yon. Bakit pa nila muling yayakapin ang nakaraan kung maganda na ang kanilang katayuan sa kasalukuyan?