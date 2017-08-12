Kabibe sa dibdib ni Janella natanggal sa shooting By Ambet Nabus Bandera

BILIB na bilib si Direk Perci Intalan sa professionalism ni Janella Salvador. Nagkaproblema pala sa mermaid costume ang dalaga sa shooting ng pelikula nila ni Elmo Magalona na “My Fairy Tail Love Story”. “May isang time na ang ganda na nu’ng shot tapos kailangan niyang umahon kasi nga natatanggal yung parang kabibe sa may dibdib niya. Kaya binalik pa namin siya sa boat, inayos pa namin yung prosthetics. “Pero wala namang nakita, naagapan naman. May presence of mind naman ‘yung bata,” paliwanag ng direktor sa isang interview.

