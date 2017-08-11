Sen. Honasan sumuko na; nagpiyansa

SUMUKO na si Sen. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan sa mga otoridad matapos ipag-utos ng Sandiganbayan ang pag-aresto sa kanya kaugnay nng pork barrel scam, ayon sa pulisya. Sinamahan si Honasan ng kanyang abogado na si Atty. Dennis Manalo sa Biñan City Police Station, Laguna ganap na alas-7:30 ng umaga, sabi ni Supt. Elpidio Ramirez, officer-in-charge of the city police. Iniskortan si Honasan sa Biñan Regional Trial Court Branch 25 kung saan siya nagpiyansa ng P60,000. Nahaharap si Honasan sa kasong graft sa Sandiganbayan Second Division kaugnay ng umano’y maanomalyang paggamit ng kanyang P30 milyong Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) noong 2012.

