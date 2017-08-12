Derek di bibitiwan ng TV5; tutulong sa anti-drug campaign ni P-Duterte

LAST man standing.

Ito ang angkop na maaa-ring itawag kay Derek Ramsay who—while all the others have jumped ship—chooses to remain with TV5.

Intindido namin kung bakit, the Fil-Brit actor had to stay in the wings dahil may plano sa kanya ang MVP-owned network. After the long wait nga, simula bukas and Sundays thereafter ay muling mapapanood si Derek in Brilliante Mendoza’s Amo.

Magkasunod na araw (Tuesday and Wednesday) ang radio promo rounds sa “Cristy Ferminute” for the 12-week teleserye na binuwena manuhan ni Derek and followed by direk Dante and Vince Rillon.

Drug-themed ang material kung saan Derek essays the role of a bad cop while Vince plays runner. In both guestings, layunin ni direk Dante—as in his every directorial work—to imitate life. Laganap nga naman sa ating kapaligiran ang droga as a major social ill that needs to be addressed gaya ng kampanya ng Duterte administration.

Napapanahong paksa. Makabuluhan ang hatid na mensahe. Likha ng isang henyo. Mabituin. Can you afford to miss Amo?