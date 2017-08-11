JV Ejercito inabsuwelto sa biniling baril By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division ang kasong technical malversation laban kay Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito kaugnay ng mga biniling baril ng San Juan City.

Ayon sa korte hindi napatunayan ng prosekusyon na sapat ang ebidensya upang mapatunayan na nagkasala si Ejercito kaya pinagbigyan nito ang kanyang demurrer to evidence at ng iba pang akusado.

“In conclusion, let it be stressed that this verdict of acquittal is based on the failure of the prosecution to present prim beyond reasonable doubt that the accused indeed used the 2008 Calamity Fund of San Juan City in the procurement and payment of subject firearms,” saad ng desisyon.

Ayon sa isinampang kaso noong 2008 ay bumili ng mga baril ang San Juan City na nagkakahalaga ng P2.1 milyon. Kabilang sa mga binili ang tatlong Daewoo K2 Caliber 5.56 MM Sub-machine gun at 17 Daewoo K1 Caliber 5.56 MM sub-machine gun.

Binili ang mga baril sa HK tactical Defense System gamit ang Calamity Fund. Si Ejercito ang mayor noon ng siyudad.

“It must be remembered that in criminal cases, the burden of proof is on the prosecution and unless it discharges that burden, the herein accused need not even offer evidence in their behalf and thus would be entitled to an acquittal.

Kasama sa pinawalang-sala sina Leonardo Celles, Andoni Miguel Carballo, Vicente Pacheco, Angelino Mendoza, Dante Santiago, Rolando Bernardo, Grace Pardines, Domingo Sese, Francis Keith Peralta, Edgardo Soriano, Jannah Ejercito-Surla, Francisco Javier Zamora, Ramon Nakpil at Joseph Christopher Torralba.

Nauna rito, ibinasura ng Fifth Division ang kasong graft na isinampa kay Ejercito kaugnay din ng biniling baril.

