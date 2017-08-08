Paolo Duterte hindi ipapatawag sa shabu shipment probe By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nakikitang basehan ang isang lider ng Kamara de Representantes upang ipatawag sa pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu shipment ang anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte. Walang nakikitang basehan ang isang lider ng Kamara de Representantes upang ipatawag sa pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu shipment ang anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte. Ayon kay House committee on ways and means chairman Dakila Cua nais muna nilang matiyak kung ang tinutukoy ng testigo na si Mark Taguba na kabilang sa tumatanggap ng tara sa Bureau of Customs si Paolo. “We will look into it. Kapag sinabi ni Mark sa tingin niya [involved si Duterte], then we will proceed. Kapag sinabi niyang hindi, then what’s the basis?” ani Cua. “It will depend on the statement of Mark Taguba next time if he believes we should (invite him) or not.” Sinabi ni Taguba na mayroong gumagamit sa pangalan ni Paolo sa BoC upang humingi ng tara o lagay para sa Davao Group. Ang kumukuha umano ng pera ay sina “Tita Nani”, “Jake,” at “Small”. Inamin naman ni Taguba na hindi niya kilalang personal si Paolo. Si Taguba ang umano’y naglabas ng container van kung saan nakatago ang P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu. Binigyan siya ng legislative immunity upang masabi niya ang lahat ng kanyang nalalaman ng walang pagaalinlangan na makakasuhan dahil sa kanyang testimonya. Nauna rito, iniugnay si Paolo ni dating Davao police Arthur Lascañas sa isang drug shipment mula sa China. 30

