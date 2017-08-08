Dingdong sumabak sa mas matitinding aksyon sa Alyas Robin Hood 2

AVID fans and viewers won’t have to wait very long for the second season of GMA Network’s top-rating primetime series Alyas Robin Hood as it returns on TV this coming Aug. 14.

Nagbabalik ang Kapuso Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes bilang si Pepe, ang dating vigilante na mas kilala bilang si Robin Hood na nagdesisyong tapusin na ang kanyang misyon sa ending ng season 1.

Sa pagsisimula ng ikalawang season nito sa GMA Telebabad, moving forward na si Pepe sa kanyang buhay blang isang magaling na abogado na patuloy na tumutulong sa mga mahihirap sa pamamagitan ng kanyang talino sa batas.

Ayon kay Dingdong, mas malaki, mas maaksyon at mas exciting ang season 2 ng Alyas Robin Hood, idagdag pa ang mga bagong miyembro ng cast, kabilang na sina Edu Manzano, Jay Manalo, Ruru Madrid at Solenn Heussaff.

The series’ esteemed director, Dominic Zapata, also excitedly said that they are pushing boundaries to make the show a success, “Iba na ang panlasa ng Pinoy, so you have to give them what they deserve.

Conceptually, sa effects, sa story, mas malaki ang gagawin natin. It’s the only way to go, and it’s the only reason you can give the audience for doing a sequel.”

Kaya huwag na huwag palalampasin ang muling pagbabalik ng Alyas Robin Hood ngayong Aug. 14 na sa GMA Telebabad, kung saan makakasama pa rin ang dating cast members tulad nina Jaclyn Jose at Andrea Torres.