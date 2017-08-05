Quantcast

Nadine hindi kinaya ang pambubully; nag-deactivate ng Twitter

By

4:20 pm | Saturday, August 5th, 2017

Without any explanation, nag deactivate ng kanyang Twitter account si Nadine Lustre recently.

Searching her handle @hellobangsie on Twitter ay isang ‘Sorry that page doesn’t exist!’ lamang ang lumalabas.

Kapansin-pansin ding tinanggal ni Nadine ang kanyang profile picture sa kanyang Instagram account at pinalitan ng simpleng ‘nadine’ ang kanyang IG name.

Deactivated din ang comments section for all her Instagram posts.

Fans naman have mix reactions online. Some saying na supportado pa rin nila ang real life GF ni James Reid sa kanyang desisyon.

But according to a few, dahil daw sa mga bashers kaya nag deactivate si Nadine. Some are even saying na fans din niya mismo ang nambabash sa kanya at yun ang di nya kinaya. Some are stating na dapat ay maingat sa mga pinagsasabi ang iba.

One Twitter user says na ‘balat sibuyas’ naman daw si Nadine.

One fan however, nagsabi na susuporta pa din siya kay Nadine at James hanggang dulo.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement