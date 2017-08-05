Nadine hindi kinaya ang pambubully; nag-deactivate ng Twitter

Without any explanation, nag deactivate ng kanyang Twitter account si Nadine Lustre recently.

Searching her handle @hellobangsie on Twitter ay isang ‘Sorry that page doesn’t exist!’ lamang ang lumalabas.

Kapansin-pansin ding tinanggal ni Nadine ang kanyang profile picture sa kanyang Instagram account at pinalitan ng simpleng ‘nadine’ ang kanyang IG name.

Deactivated din ang comments section for all her Instagram posts.

Fans naman have mix reactions online. Some saying na supportado pa rin nila ang real life GF ni James Reid sa kanyang desisyon.

We stand with you @hellobangsie you know that. We love you. 💙 https://t.co/suomRJs3Ag — john lindly™ (@john_lindly07) August 4, 2017

Love you both James and Nadine.. Goodluck and God bless you both .Stay strong and good vibes only… #JaDineLiveInPampanga — Jannette624 (@NetteDent) August 5, 2017

But according to a few, dahil daw sa mga bashers kaya nag deactivate si Nadine. Some are even saying na fans din niya mismo ang nambabash sa kanya at yun ang di nya kinaya. Some are stating na dapat ay maingat sa mga pinagsasabi ang iba.

@hellobangsie nagreply ka dun sa fake fan calling your fans who are quick to defend you "fake fans". okay. — Enlightened (@middleground211) August 4, 2017

This message is also for jadine fans.. Let us all stay real and true jadine fans 👊 bawal ang 2 faced fans! stay true to james and nadine 👊 — Twinkle little star (@jadineIL2LU) August 5, 2017

But the bottomline is, nadine is happy with the support of the fans and the fans loves them both. Let us just be careful of the words… — Bianca Tenorio (@darkSHOcolate) August 4, 2017

One Twitter user says na ‘balat sibuyas’ naman daw si Nadine.

Bebe girl, JaDineLeto (whoever that was) was just jokin around and was SARCASTIC. Dry Humor. Please dont be "balat sibuyas". @hellobangsie — Kaye Mendoza (@FevienF) August 4, 2017

One fan however, nagsabi na susuporta pa din siya kay Nadine at James hanggang dulo.