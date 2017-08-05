Dabarkads nabastusan sa bagong gimik ng AlDub sa Bulaga By Alex Brosas Bandera

ANG daming nabastusan sa isang episode ng Eat Bulaga dahil sa bagong gimik nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Tumalak sa social media ang netizens matapos lumabas sa Juan for All, All For Juan sina Maine at Alden na nakatali. “Yuck kadiri na is talaga sila. @AngPoetNyo @pat_05 nakakabastos na kay meng. Noontime show pa man din.” “Panu nila maiinterview ang nanalo kung ganun itsura nla? @EatBulaga matanda na sla umayus nman sla. tsk tsk! trying hard na masyado.” “Tagaktak na pawis nla jan wla na sa lugar pagpapakilig nla, bukas anu naman kaya gagawin nla? @EatBulaga shame on you.” “You hit the nail squarely right on its head! Sapol ang Kabastusan ng EB!” “E kahit nga un SB winner d makatingin s kanila parang nalalaswaan!!!” ‘Yan ang mga hanash nila sa Twitter. Teka, mukhang masyadong desperado ang nasa likod ng gimik na ito. It was obvious na ginagawa nila ang lahat para lang pakiligin ang AlDub fans. Sad to say, mas marami ang na-turn off kaysa kinilig. Kung dati ang mga lola ay nagtuturo ng magandang asal by way of example sa AlDub, ngayon ay parang enjoy na enjoy pa silang makitang nakatali ang dalawa at magkayakap.

