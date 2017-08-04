Coco, Yassi, Awra, Susan, Jhong pinaligaya ang Marawi soldiers By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PINASAYA ni Coco Martin at iba pang cast members ng FPJ’s Ang Probisyano kahapon ang mga sundalo mula Marawi at iba pang war zone sa Mindanao na naka-confine ngayon sa V. Luna Medical Center. Doon ginanap ang ABS-CBN Saludo Sa Sundalong Pilipino kung saan nag-perform ang mga bida ng serye kasabay ng pag-aabot ng kaunting tulong para sa mga sugatang sundalo. “Most of the injured soldiers requested na sana makita nila in person si Cardo (Coco),” ayon kay Maj. Marissa Narag, V. Luna Medical Center’s personnel management division chief sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Sey naman ni Coco, “Sana makapagbigay saya sa mga sundalo para mabigyan ulit sila ng lakas ng loob para sa kanilang kagitingan at katapangan na ginawa.” Ayon naman kay Susan Roces, “Matagal na namin gusto gawin ito, ang pagkakataon na makamusta at mapasalamatan ang ating mga sundalo na lumalaban para sa ating kapayapaan.” Naroon din sa event ang iba pang cast ng serye tulad nina Yassi Pressman, Awra Briguela at Jhong Hilario.

