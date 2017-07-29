Alden idedemanda ang nagpakalat ng balitang anak niya ang bunsong kapatid

A GUY named Rain Villanueva is UNPERTURBED over rumors na Alden Richards’ camp is mulling suing him over his pasabog na revelation na may lovechild ang actor.

“Di mag sue kayo para lumabas ang lihim ni Alden na may lovechild sya kaya takot na takot yan kay Lites. The youngest sis is his lovechild kaya nga walang pics yung mother ni bagets at never nakita na kasama ng mga Faulkerson,” tweet niya recently.

“Kaya di mo maiwan si Lites na manager mo aside sa alam nya na may lovechild ka si Lites din umayos ng gusto mo sa nanay ng anak mo kaya nagkaroon kayo ng agreement at settlement. Kahit alam ni Lites na may anak ka na tinuloy pa rin sayo pagbuild up bilang artista. LOYALTY at its finest pero ngayong sikat ka na at maraming pera aminin mo na anak mo yung bunsong kapatid mo maawa ka sa bata.”

“Kaya nga kahit gusto mo nang kumawala sa manager mo na si Lites di mo magawa.”

‘Yan ang magkasunod pa niyang hanash. Siguro much better ay magsalita na si Alden about the issue nang matapos na. Better din kung magsasalita na ang manager niyang si Carlites de Guzman nang matigil na ang controversy.

Still on Alden, na-bash ang actor pati na ang Aldenatics when it hosted a block screening for the movie of John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo.

“Aldenatics na lang bumubuhay sa career mo boy iilan lang naman yata sila. Hahahaha ALDUBNATION ay @mainedcm fan na kasi isa kang bs! Hahahahaha! kawawa ka naman iyakin ka pa naman huhuhuhu! Iyak na boy dun ka sa mga bakla mong fan.”

“Sumisipsip lng yan mga Aldenatics sa @StarCinema kasi alam nilang LAOS na si USER like their idol.”

‘Yan ang aria ng bashers ng actor. Pero to the rescue naman ang fans ni Alden.

“Non-fans appreciate the gesture. while his own fans (kuno) question and find fault in it. yung totoo, supporter ba kayo ni Alden?”

“Lahat ng gawin ng Aldenatics may malisya sa inyo. It’s for a good cause and it’s their money so shut up na lang kayo.”

“Totally. Why dont they just learn to live and let live? Lahat ng bagay ginagawan ng issue. Kaya nasasabihan na warfreak e.”

“You know it would’ve been a different response kung kasama ang LT kagabi lmao.”

‘Yan naman ang hanash ng maka-Alden.