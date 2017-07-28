Fans ni Alden marespeto kay Sarah; binigyan ng sorpresa

OBVIOUSLY, maganda ang tingin ng Aldenatics fan kina Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz kaya naman nagpa-block screening sila ng movie ng dalawa.

Nakita namin ang ilang photos sa social media at present si John Lloyd sa screening.

Naging friends sina Sarah at Alden Richards dahil sa endorsement nilang pawnshop. Si Alden naman ay naging friend na rin ni Papa Lloydie ang he even attended his recent birthday party.

“For a short time na pagsasama nina Sarah and Alden sa TVC naging magkaibigan din sila. Maganda trato ni Sarah kay Alden.”

“Pinapakita ng Aldenatics kung ano ang natutunan nila kay Alden. Thank you sa Aldenatics naging good example sila.”

“Kaya nag give back ang Aldenatics to say thank you sa dalawang artist na mababait at great artist in PH at naging mabuti kay Alden.”

“Hindi kasi ninyo alam ang love and peace. Yung giving back sa pagiging mabuting tao ni Sarah at JLC kay Alden. Yun ang way ng Aldenatics to say TY.”

‘Yan ang say ng fan ni Alden fan kung bakit may pa-block screening ang Aldenatics.