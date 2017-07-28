Edu mapapasabak na naman sa aksyon: Kayang-kaya pa! By Jun Nardo Bandera

BILIB na bilib si Edu Manzano kay Dingdong Dantes na makakasama rin sa Alyas Robin Hood 2. “Masipag and very, very hardworking. Kita mo talaga ‘yung dedicaton niya sa kanyang craft. At nu’ng manganak ang wife niya, di ba, he really took time off kasi dedicated siya sa family niya and I’m honored to be in a series with him,” rason ni Edu. Komo nga isa ring action-drama star si Edu noon, kaabang-abang kung hahataw muli siya sa fights scenes. Sabi naman ni Edu kayang-kaya pa niyang makipagsabayan kay Dingdong sa aksyon. Gagampanan ng award-winning TV host-actor ang pinakakontrabida sa pagbabalik ng serye ni Dingdong sa primetime. Siya raw ang pinaka-leader ng isang grupo na bagong makakalaban ni Dong. Bukod sa ARH 2, tuloy pa rin ang pagiging bluffer ni Doods sa Celebrity Bluff.

