Derek nagtatakbo sa labas ng mall habang may baril: Hinabol talaga ako ng mga guwardya!!!

HULI naming nakita at nakausap si Derek Ramsay sa presscon pa ng pelikulang “The Escort” ng Regal Films noong 2016.

Muli namin siyang nakapanayam kamakailan sa press launch ng bagong mini-series ng TV5, ang action-drama na AMO.

Hindi naman itinanggi ng aktor na matagal talaga siyang nawala dahil naging busy siya sa sports competition at sa taping ng AMO, na magsisimula na sa Agosto 20 (Linggo, 9:30 p.m.) mula sa award winning director na si Brillante Mendoza.

Ayon kay Derek, ang team nila ang representative ng Pilipinas sa ginanap na World Championships of Beach Ultimate or Frisbee sa Boracay at France. Naka-4th place sila at ipinagpapasalamat na rin niya ito dahil nasa 30 bansa ang naglaban-laban.

Aniya, “Nag-4th place kami sa buong mundo which is not bad out of 30 countries but talagang really disappointed kami kasi talagang pinaghirapan namin ‘yun.”

Bukod sa Frisbee ay lumaban din si Derek sa Golf Competition at dito raw siya nag-champion. Biro nga ng CEO at Presidente ng TV5 na si Coach Chot Reyes, “Were very excited, tagal na naming ginagawa ito (AMO) hinihintay lang naming matapos mag-golf si Derek.”

Natagalan bago ipalabas ang AMO dahil maraming characters ang nabuo rito at binigyan ng kanya-kanyang highlight ang mga artistang kasama sa palabas.

Base rin sa napanood naming episode ng AMO ay para kaming nanonood ng pelikula. Kaya tinanong si Derek kung anong masasabi niya kay direk Brillante na ngayon lang niya nakatrababo simula nu’ng nag-artista siya.

“There’s no one like him. I’ve never worked with anyone like him!” sabi ng aktor bagay na ikinagulat ni direk Brillante sabay palakpakan ng lahat.

“The hype that I’ve heard about him before I work with, lahat totoo and it was amazing experience to be able to work along with direk, may mga eksena akong never kong makakalimutan like the last shot that we had for the last day, sabi ni direk, ‘Oh, continuation ito nu’ng unang taping mo, hahabulin mo ‘yung runner-user.’

“So ‘yung camera nakalagay sa scooter, tumatakbo kami sa labas ng isang mall, may hawak akong baril, e, alam nila mabilis talaga akong tumakbo, so takbo talaga ako, hindi ko alam may mga tunay na guwardya na pala talaga. Akala nila isa akong taong may baril kaya hinahabol talaga nila ako around the mall.

“Until pinigil ako ng isa (guwardya) na akala ko tututukan o bubunutan ako ng baril, then he realized that it was me kaya pinabayaan na lang niya ako,” ani Derek.

***

Bukod dito, hindi rin malilimutan ni Derek ang mga ginawa nilang eksena sa ilang eskinita sa Addition Hills sa Mandaluyong na punumpuno raw pala ng tao.

“It was may second day of taping at kinakabahan ako, medyo loss pa ako sa instruction ni direk, ‘oh, diyan sa eskinitang ‘yan sa Addition Hills naka-full police uniform ka, nakasumbrero’ at sabi niya, ‘kayong dalawang pulis tumakbo lang kayo diyan at ‘wag kayong titigil hangga’t hindi ninyo marinig ‘yung cut.

“Sabi ko, ‘asan ‘yung camera?’ sagot ni direk, ‘basta tumakbo ka lang diyan.’ Sa loob ako ng isang van, kaya pagbukas ng van, action na, takbo kami sa loob (eskinita) kaya nagkagulo na sila. ‘Yung mga tunay na (drug addict) siguro, nagkagulo na, sabi ko mapapatay yata ako dito.

“Wala pa namang laman ‘yung baril ko. Siguro mga three minutes akong tumatakbo, ang layo, habol-habol. At hindi ko nakita ‘yung camera, not once, then, nag-cut na si direk. Buti na lang nag-ensayo ako sa Frisbee kaya nakatakbo ako nang matagal, kasi ‘yung dalawang pulis, hindi ko na nakita sa likod ko, talagang takot na takot ako kasi may mga sumisilip talaga.

“E, ikinuwento pa sa akin ng pulis na, ‘Kami nga hindi kami pumapasok dito dahil maraming sniper diyan.’ But you know, this is my job, you have to listen to his instruction (director) and it turned out great. Again not putting down any other directors but he is definitely in a class of his own why he’s different, so thank you very much for working with me,” mahabang kuwento ng aktor.

Samantala, malapit nang matapos ang kontrata ni Derek sa TV5 kaya tinanong kung magre-renew siya o lilipat sa ibang TV network.

Ayon sa aktor, hanggang Abril 2018 pa ang kontrata niya sa Singko at maayos ang trato sa kanya kaya hindi niya itinanggi na loyal siya at prayoridad niya ang Kapatid station.

“Priority is always TV5. When my first contract expired two and a half years ago, priority is always TV5. If they feel they still need me, they’ll have me. I will not open my doors to anything else until I have spoken with my network. And my network will let me know if they still need my services.

“Will I be affected if they say, ‘Derek, we got to let you go?’ No, because I have a great five and a half years here.”