Gilas talo na naman; pinayuko ng Lithuania

NALASAP ng Gilas Pilipinas ang ikatlong pagkatalo sa 39th Jones Cup kasunod nang 91-80 pagyuko sa Lithuania Biyernes sa Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall sa Taipei, Taiwan. Nalaglag sa 4-3 kartada ang pambansang koponan habang umangat sa 6-1 ang Lithuania. Sa kabiguang ito, lumabo rin ang pag-asa ng Pilipinas na makasungkit kahit tansong medalya sa kumpetisyon. Nanguna para sa Gilas si import Mike Myers at Kiefer Ravea na may tig-14 puntos habang kapwa nagtala ng 13 puntos sina Matthew Wright at Roger Pogoy at si Carl Bryan Cruz ay tumipa ng 10 puntos. Kinuha ng Gilas ang 22-17 abante sa pagtatapos ng unang yugto ngunit agad na bumawi ang Lithuania sa ikalawang quarter para tapusin ang first half bitbit ang 50-41 kalamangan. Sa second half ay pilit lumaban ang Gilas subalit naipagpag ng mas matatangkad na Lithuanians ang bawat tangkang paglapit ng mga Pinoy para kontrolin ang laro hanggang sa dulo. Bukas makakaharap ng Gilas ang India bago tapusin ang nine-day tournament sa Linggo kontra Iran.

