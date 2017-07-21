DU30 sa CPP-NDF:Ayaw ko nang makipag-usap Bandera

“Ayaw ko nang makipag-usap.” Ito ang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte kaugnay ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines-National Democratic Front (CPP-NDF) sa harap naman ng sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng rebeldeng grupong New People’s Army (NPA). “Marami na akong sundalong pinatay nila, maraming pulis ko na ang pinatay nila,” dagdag ni Duterte matapos ang pagbisita sa Marawi City kamakalawa. Matatandaang limang miyembro ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) ang naasugatan matapos ang pananambang ng NPA sa North Cotobato. Ang PSG ang siyangh nagbibigay ng seguridad sa presidente. Sinabi naman ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza na ang backchannel talks pa lamang sa CPP-NDF, na nakaiskedyul sana sa Agosto, ang opisyal na pinakansela ni Duterte sa government negotiating panel. “What is clear now is that the scheduled backchannel mtg to work on possible resumption of suspended 5th round was cancelled. If there will a new officially announced position, then let’s all wait for a categorical statement coming from the president no less…” giit ni Dureza.

