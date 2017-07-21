Darna costume ng kilalang designer hindi ipasusuot ni Erik Matti kay Liza

NILINAW ni Direk Erik Matti na hindi niya kilala o kasama sa team ang international at paboritong designer ng Hollywood stars na si Rocky Gathercole sa pagbuo ng Darna costume na gagamitin ni Liza Soberano.

Nagulat ang direktor ng “Darna” sa lumabas na video interview ni Rocky tungkol sa dinisenyo niyang costume ni Liza na aniya ay itinulad niya sa Wonder Woman costume ni Gal Gadot.

“Dapat ang level natin as Filipino ay Marvel or DC comics,” ang sagot ng fashion designer sa tanong kung bakit inihalintulad niya sa Wonder Woman ang Darna costume.

“Nagulat nga ako, eh,” reaksiyon ni Direk Erik nang matanong kung ang ginawa na nga ni Rocky ang gagamitin ni Liza sa bagong version ng “Darna”. “Ipinadala sa akin ‘yun (video interview), hindi ko siya kilala. Kami ang nagde-design ng costume, may sarili kaming designer at hindi ko alam kung sino siya.

He may be famous, pero hindi ko siya kilala.

“Ayoko namang maging nega siya pero hindi ko siya talaga kilala, nag-uusap-usap nga kami kanina (Star Cinema bosses) kasi pinadala sa akin kanina (design ni Rocky), sabi ko, ‘ano ‘to?’ Tsini-check pa nila kung saan daw galing ‘yun,” paliwanag pa ni direk Erik.

Kahit na anong pilit namin sa batikang direktor ay ayaw niyang i-reveal kung sino ang gagawa ng costume ni Liza para sa “Darna”.

“We are working with the costume and we are working with the costume maker already. Me, my design team and staff of Darna doing the pre-production,” say nito.

Nabanggit din sa isang interview na okay kay Liza na magsuot ng 2-piece o sexy costume tulad ng isinuot nina Nanette Medved, Anjanette Abayari at Angel Locsin na halos lumuwa na ang dibdib.

“I think bottomline is Darna have to be presented after 23 or 24 years of having not a Darna movie on the screen, I think she should be presented in the best superhero look possible and whatever it is what we love about the Darna costume how was she envisioned in the comic book, I think that’s what we are trying to achieve.

“Definitely, it would be modern, contemporary, very progressive kind of costume for our Darna and I’ve seen what’s on the net and I’ve been tag by everyone.

“Actually, I collected all those pictures but we are going with the different, we are going with the totally new and different.

“We wanted a costume that is utilitarian, functional but at the same time can logically come out from Narda to Darna, hindi lang para lagyan ng bra at panty ang superhero natin.

“That’s where we’re coming from, that’s why I’m saying, it’s more than aesthetic, it’s more than just cosmetic, it’s more than just trying to be sexy. It really should be about the functional characteristics of the costume for a superhero,” paliwanag mabuti ni direk Erik.

***

Samantala, hindi pa raw makapagsimula ng shooting ng “Darna” sina direk Erik dahil patuloy pa ring nagte-training si Liza bilang paghahanda sa mga gagawin niyang stunts at fight scenes.

At tungkol sa leading man, may napili na raw si direk Erik at mga boss ng Star Cinema, pero hindi pa puwedeng i-reveal. Kasabay nito, ibinalita na rin sa amin na may napupusuan na rin ang produksyon sa gaganap na Ding.

“May nakikita na kami pero kailangan ko pang makausap siya para malaman ko,” saad ng direktor.

Samantala, nilinaw na ng manager ni Liza na si Ogie Diaz ang tungkol sa kumalat na balitang si Daniel Padilla raw ang magiging partner ng dalaga sa “Darna”. Wala raw itong katotohanan.

Mukhang imposible ngang si DJ ang makatambal ni Liza sa nasabing proyekto dahil magiging busy na rin ito sa shooting ng entry nila sa 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival na “The Revengers” kasama sina Vice Ganda at Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Si Enrique Gil na nga kaya ang itatambal kay Liza o may iba nang aktor na napili ang Star Cinema? Pero hangga’t wala pang official announcement ang Star Cinema tungkol dito, anything is possible.