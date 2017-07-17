Bato pormal nang inirekomenda kay DU30 ang extension ng martial law sa Mindanao INQUIRER.net

PORMAL nang inirekomenda ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa kay Pangulong Duterte ang pagpapalawig ng implementasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao. “Meron kaming position paper na sinubmit last Friday expressing our stand on extension ng martial law. Pero hindi kami naglagay ng period up to when,” sabi ni dela Rosa. Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na ginawa nila ang rekomendasyon na pahabain pa ang martial law sa Mindanao dahil hindi pa nahuhuli ang mga narcopolitician na pinaniniwalaang nagsusuporta sa teroristang grupong Maute. “We still have to account for them,” dagdag ni dela Rosa. Nagsumite ng hiwalay na rekomendasyon ang militar noong Huwebes. Tumaggi naman si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana noong Linggo na idetalye ang kanilang naging rekomendasyon. “Let us wait for the President’s decision. It could be the same as mine or [different]. If different, detractors will pit us against each other again. It’s better to wait,”sabi ni Lorenzana. Nagdeklara si Duterte ng martial law sa buong Mindanao noong Mayo 23, 2017 matapos ang paglusob sa Marawi City ng Maute at Abu Sayyaf na sinasabing konektado sa Islamic State (ISIS). Kinatigan ng Korte Suprema ang legalidad ng martial law na epektibo sa loob ng 60 na araw.

