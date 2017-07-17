Kim naghahanda na sa pagdating ni Justin Bieber sa Pinas: Mag-aaplay akong marshall!

TODO na ang paghahanda ng Kapamilya Drama Princess na si Kim Chiu para sa pagdating sa bansa ng international singer na si Justin Bieber.

Ayon kay Chinita Princess, willing daw siyang maging bahagi ng security force na magbabantay at magbibigay seguridad kay Justin kapag dumating na ito sa Pilipinas.

Isang certified “BelieBer” si Kim at kamakailan nga ay halos magwala sa sobrang katuwaan ang dalaga nang mapansin siya ni Justin sa Instagram Live stories nito. Nag-I love you ang dalaga sa FB nito at nag-shoutout naman ang international concert artist bilang sagot sa kanya.

Sey ni Justin kay Kim, “Chinita I will see you in the Philippines!” na ikinakilig naman ng kanyang mga fans at social media followers. Nakatakda ngang bumisita si Justin sa bansa sa Sept. 30 para sa kanyang “Purpose World Tour” concert sa Philippine Arena sa Bulacan.

Sa kanyang Instagram video na kumalat agad sa social media, makikitang nagte-training ang leading lady ni Gerald Anderson sa seryeng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, sa gym at nilagyan nga niya ito ng caption na: “Paghahanda sa pagdating ni @justinbieber mag aapply akong marshall!!!”

Dahil sa promise ni Justin kay Kim, ilang international entertainment websites at publication ang naglabas ng feature story tungkol sa dalawa, kabilang na ang New York-based na InStyle.com. Mababasa roon ang artikulo na may titulong, “Who Is Kim Chiu, the Actress Justin Bieber Will See in the Philippines?”

Ayon pa sa writer nitong si Isabel Jones, “Are we witnessing the beginning of a beautiful friendship? (And possibly more?)…In addition to being a star in her native Philippines and boasting an impressive 3.6 million Instagram followers, [Kim] also holds the title of true Belieber.”

Mababasa rin sa Vogue, isa pang publication sa New York ang artikulong may title na “Justin Bieber Is Apparently Making Plans to Meet Up With a Fan in the Philippines.”

Napapanood pa rin si Kim kasama sina Gerald Anderson at Jake Cuenca sa laging trending na Kapamilya daytime series, ang Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin bago mag-Showtime.