Maine, Alden sinagot ang pag-aaral ng sugod bahay winner; kauna-unahang Aldub scholar

HAPPY second anniversary AlDub loveteam! Two years na ang pagkakabuo ng phenomenal loveteam nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza.
Mali ang hula ng marami na flash in the pan lang ang AlDub. Nagtapos na rin daw ‘yon nang magwakas na ang kanilang Kalyeserye sa Eat Bulaga.
But they were all wrong dahil mainit pa rin ang loveteam nina Alden at Meng. Ikinakasa na ang second movie nila together. Last year nang ipinalabas ang hit movie nilang “Imagine You & Me” kaya siguradong naghihintay na ng follow-up ang AlDub Nation.
So ngayong tanghali sa Eat Bulaga, abangan ang mga pasabog at pasiklab nina Alden at Meng, huh!
Samantala, napaiyak sa sobrang kaligayahan ang Sugod Bahay winner kahapon sa Eat Bulaga na si Mercy dahil nangako sina Alden at Maine na sasagutin na ang kanyang pag-aaral hanggang college.
Si Mercy ang kauna-unahang AlDub scholar na nangakong pagbubutihin ang pag-aaral para hindi masayang ang biyayang natanggap.
