Tumbok Karera Tips, July 09, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Believable; TUMBOK – (6) Spitfire Dini; LONGSHOT – (5) Mia’s Star

Race 2 : PATOK – (8) Break And Shine; TUMBOK – (3) Sunsworld; LONGSHOT – (1) Kinagigiliwan/Mayumi

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Puting Biyaya; TUMBOK – (2) Daiquiri Lass; LONGSHOT – (3) Diva’s Champion

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Fascinating Dixie; TUMBOK – (4) Winning Move; LONGSHOT – (8) Lucky Toni

Race 5 : PATOK – (5) Exhilarated; TUMBOK – (1) Diamond’s Best; LONGSHOT – (3) Eugenie

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Beat Them All; TUMBOK – (5) Blue Angel/Rockstar Show; LONGSHOT – (8) Melody’s Diamond

Race 7 : PATOK – (8) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (7) Candy Crush; LONGSHOT – (6) Time Of My Life

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Salt And Pepper; TUMBOK – (2) Shining Vic; LONGSHOT – (6) Don’t Look Back

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (2) Talon / Toinfinitynbeyond; LONGSHOT – (3) Silver Tongue

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Gee’s Prize; TUMBOK – (3) Smooth Runway; LONGSHOT – (5) Diamond’s Wonder

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Avenue Shopper; TUMBOK – (6) My Bog Osh; LONGSHOT – (3) Perfect Stroke

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) The Executive; TUMBOK – (5) Rockaway; LONGSHOT – (4) River Mist

Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Smart Tyler; TUMBOK – (3) Formidable Foe/Champs; LONGSHOT – (7) Gensan Special

