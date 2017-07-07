Tulong pinansiyal dagsa para sa Marawi

Sinabi ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla na dagsa ang mga donasyon na natatanggap ng gobyerno para sa Marawi. “Accountability and transparency has been a main consideration. Kaya katulad nung mga binuksan nating bank accounts sa amin sa military, transparent tayo dito at nag-create ng committee para ma-address ‘yung paano paggamit — gamitin ito,” aniya ng tanungin kung isasapubliko ba ang paggasta ng nasabing mga donasyon. Idinagdag pa ni Padilla na bukod sa mga donasyon mula sa mga Pinoy, may mga tulong pinansiyal din mula sa ibang bansa. “‘Yung dito naman po sa mga pumapasok na mga support galing po sa mga ibang donor countries, ang nangangalaga po diyan ay ang ating national government agencies. Sino-sino po itong mga ito? Pangunahin diyan, kung foreign donor, will be DFA, and then DSWD and DOF,” yon pa kay Padilla. Ayon pa kay Padilla, ang Task Force Marawi ang pangunahing nakatalaga para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi. “Yan na ‘yung mga bagay na pag-uusapan pa ng interagency Task Force Marawi, Bangon Marawi, para mapabilis. So let’s… I would not want to preempt their announcements on this. Let’s wait for their work to be done” dagdag niya.

